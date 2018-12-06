Wiki links up with Obongjayar and JJ for new track ‘Elixir’

Elixir

The New York MC taps two London talents for the cold new track.

Ratking’s Wiki has enlisted south-east London MC JJ (Jesse James Solomon) and Nigerian-born artist Obongjayar for a new track, ‘Elixir’.

Discussing the new collaboration, Wiki explains: “I’ve known Jesse for the longest. He’s one of my oldest friends out in London. We had this song together for a minute and reached out to Obongjayar to bring it to the next level”.

The song follows Wiki’s 2017 LP No Mountains In Manhattan, which featured collaborations with Earl Sweatshirt, Kaytranada, Ghostface Killa and more.

‘Elixir’ is out now via XL Recordings. Check out the single artwork below.

