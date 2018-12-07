The Atlanta rapper returns with a new project.

Gucci Mane has released a new album, Evil Genius.

The 18-track album features Migos, 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kevin Gates, Bruno Mars, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Lil Skies and Lil Pump.

The album follows 2017’s El Gato: The Human Glacier, and features the previously released tracks ‘Wake Up In The Sky’ and ‘Kept Back’.

Evil Genius is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Off The Boat’

02. ‘By Myself’

03. ‘BiPolar’ [Feat. Quavo]

04. ‘Just Like It’ [Feat. Quavo]

05. ‘Cold Shoulder’ [Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again]

06. ‘On God’

07. ‘Father’s Day’

08. ‘Outta Proportion’

09. ‘Lose Ya’ll Mind’ [Feat. Quavo]

10. ‘I’m Not Goin’ [Feat. Kevin Gates]

11. ‘Wake Up in the Sky’ [Feat. Bruno Mars & Kodak Black]

12. ‘Solitaire’ [Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty]

13. ‘This is the Night’

14. ‘Mad Russian’ [Lil Skies]

15. ‘Hard Feelings’

16. ‘Lord’

17. ‘Money Callin’

18. ‘Kept Back’ [Feat. Lil Pump]

