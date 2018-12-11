Williamsburg’s Output club will permanently close on New Year’s Day

“The party is over.”

New York nightclub Output will close its doors permanently on January 1, 2019.

The Williamsburg establishment announced on social media today (December 11) that it would close for good on New Year’s Day after their final party, an all-night set from John Digweed.

According to the club management: “rapidly shifting social trends, unfavorable market conditions and weakening financial outlooks” contributed to the club’s closure, as well as “the simultaneous emergence of multiple existential challenges unique to the club’s circumstances.”

The club, which opened in 2013, was Brooklyn’s first full-size venue dedicated to house and techno and hosted DJs including Seth Troxler and Hot Since 82.

