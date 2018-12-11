Silk Road Assassins return with their debut album State Of Ruin

Listen to an ethereal new track, ‘Bloom’, now.

Silk Road Assassins, the production trio made up of Tom E Vercetti, Chemist and Lovedr0id, will release their debut album, State Of Ruin, on Planet Mu early next year, following 2016’s Reflection Spaces.

All three Silk Road Assassins work composing production music for films and video games and use sci-fi sound design as means of exploring the minimalist structures of trap and grime.

The album features contributions from Planet Mu alumni Kuedo and Russian producers WWWINGS, appearing on the tracks ‘Split Matter’ and ‘Shadow Realm’ respectively.

State Of Ruin arrives on February 8, 2019 via Planet Mu. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Overgrown’

02. ‘Split Matter’ [Feat. Kuedo]

03. ‘Armament’

04. ‘Vessel’

05. ‘Familiars’

06. ‘Bloom’

07. ‘Pulling The String’

08. ‘Bowman’

09. ‘Shadow Realm’ [Feat. WWWINGS]

10. ‘Taste Of Metal (Instrumental)’

11. ‘Saint’

12. ‘Feeling Blu’

13. ‘Thorns’

14. ‘Blink’

