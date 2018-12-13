Matmos return with an album sampled entirely from plastic

Plastic Anniversary is made from sounds derived from objects including bubble wrap, PVC panpipes and silicone breast implants.

Baltimore-based experimentalists Matmos will release a new album early next year.

Plastic Anniversary is sampled entirely from plastic objects including “Bakelite dominos, Styrofoam coolers, polyethylene waste containers, PVC panpipes, pinpricks of bubble wrap, silicone gel breast implants and synthetic human fat.”

The project derives its name not just from the duo’s unconventional recording process, but from the fact that Drew Daniel and Martin Schmidt celebrated their 25th anniversary as a couple while making the album.

The album follows the duo’s conceptual record Ultimate Care II, which was constructed entirely from noises generated by a Whirlpool Ultimate Care II washing machine.

Plastic Anniversary arrives on March 15 via Thrill Jockey Records and is available to pre-order on CD and vinyl LP now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Breaking Bread’

02. ‘The Crying Pill’

03. ‘Interior With Billiard Balls & Synthetic Fat’

04. ‘Extending The Plastisphere To GJ237b’

05. ‘Silicone Gel Implant’

06. ‘Plastic Anniversary’

07. ‘Thermoplastic Riot Shield’

08. ‘Fanfare For Polyethylene Waste Containers’

09. ‘The Singing Tube’

10. ‘Collapse Of The Fourth Kingdom’

11. ‘Plastisphere’

