MIKE shares ‘Prayers’ from new project, War In My Pen

Listen to the new single ‘Prayers’, featuring Medhane, now.

New York hip-hop artist MIKE has announced his fourth project of 2018. The new album, War In My Pen, follows the Resistance Man EP, Black Soap, and Renaissance Man.

The 13-track releases features NYC MCs Medhane, Taphari, and King Carter, London-based artists Jadasea and RedLee, as well as recent Earl Sweatshirt collaborator Navy Blue, AKA Sage Elsesser. The whole record was produced by DJ Blackpower, except for ‘Red Sox/Babylon’, which he co-produced with RedLee.

MIKE has shared a track from the project, ‘Prayers’, featuring Medhane. The track is accompanied by a video directed Matter Research LTD, which depicts “black silhouettes moving slowly through a dimly lit room.”

War In My Pen drops on December 21 via MIKE’s own collective 10k, and will be available for pre-order this Friday (December 14). Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Choco’

02. ‘Grabba’

03. ‘October Baby’

04. ‘neverKnocked’

05. ‘Rottweiler’

06. ‘Like My Mama’ [Feat. Navy Blue]

07. ‘Prayers’ [Feat. Medhane]

08. ‘UCR’

09. ‘Red Sox/Babylon’ [Feat. Jadasea & Taphari]

10. ‘AFC’ [Feat. King Carter]

11. ‘Nothin’ To Me’

12. ‘Smoke’

13. ‘For You’

