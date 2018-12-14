J Hus sentenced to eight months in jail for carrying a knife

“I’m deeply sorry and regret my foolish actions.”

J Hus has been sentenced to eight months in jail after pleading guilty to the charge of possession of a knife in a public place, reports The Guardian.

He was caught on June 21 near to the Westfield Stratford shopping centre in east London with the weapon, when police searched him after smelling cannabis. Judge Sheila Canavan claimed that she would be “failing in my duty” if she did not imprison him and said that he had “failed to leave his past behind him”.

The rapper, born Momodou Jallow, has previously received an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) and has been convicted six times for 10 offences between 2011 and 2016. In 2015 he was stabbed five times and according to his lawyer, Henry Blaxland, has been seeing a therapist for PTSD.

His debut album, Common Sense, was nominated for a Mercury Prize and was included in our top albums of 2017. This year, J Hus was nominated for best single, best album and in the breakthrough act category for the Brit Awards.

Blaxland read out a statement from Jallow, in which he emphasized that he “fully accepted his actions were careless”, described carrying the knife as “utterly stupid” and asserted: “I’m deeply sorry and regret my foolish actions.”