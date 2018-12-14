Her 2014 debut is available on all streaming platforms now.
Rough Trade Records has re-released Princess Nokia’s debut album, Metallic Butterfly. The 12-track release has been re-packaged with three new tracks and updated cover art – stream the whole thing below.
The New York artist described the project on Twitter as “the album that started it all”, and went on to address its genre-blending variety.
Metallic Butterfly was way ahead of its time. It featured trip hop, jungle, R&B Neo Folk, adult contemporary, grime, and Afro Caribbean Canto. It’s visual and audio aesthetics were deep rooted in anime, cosplay, witchcraft, feminism, and cyber goth/ rave culture
Metallic Butterfly is out now. Check out the new cover art and tracklist and re-visit Princess Nokia’s Access All Areas, below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Dimensia’
02. ‘Hands Up’
03. ‘Seraphims’
04. ‘Young Girls’
05. ‘Biohazard Butterfly’
06. ‘Cybiko’
07. ‘Dragons’
08. ‘Felicity Island’
09. ‘Bikin Weather / Corazon en Afrika’
10. ‘Anomaly’ (Bonus Track)
11. ‘The Earth Is My Playground’ (Bonus Track)
12. ‘Versace Hottie’ (Bonus Track)
