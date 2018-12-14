Her 2014 debut is available on all streaming platforms now.

Rough Trade Records has re-released Princess Nokia’s debut album, Metallic Butterfly. The 12-track release has been re-packaged with three new tracks and updated cover art – stream the whole thing below.

The New York artist described the project on Twitter as “the album that started it all”, and went on to address its genre-blending variety.

Metallic Butterfly was way ahead of its time. It featured trip hop, jungle, R&B Neo Folk, adult contemporary, grime, and Afro Caribbean Canto. It’s visual and audio aesthetics were deep rooted in anime, cosplay, witchcraft, feminism, and cyber goth/ rave culture — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) December 14, 2018

Metallic Butterfly is out now. Check out the new cover art and tracklist and re-visit Princess Nokia’s Access All Areas, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dimensia’

02. ‘Hands Up’

03. ‘Seraphims’

04. ‘Young Girls’

05. ‘Biohazard Butterfly’

06. ‘Cybiko’

07. ‘Dragons’

08. ‘Felicity Island’

09. ‘Bikin Weather / Corazon en Afrika’

10. ‘Anomaly’ (Bonus Track)

11. ‘The Earth Is My Playground’ (Bonus Track)

12. ‘Versace Hottie’ (Bonus Track)

Read next: The best rap of 2018