Princess Nokia re-releases debut album Metallic Butterfly with three new tracks

By , Dec 14 2018
Metallic Butterfly

Her 2014 debut is available on all streaming platforms now.

Rough Trade Records has re-released Princess Nokia’s debut album, Metallic Butterfly. The 12-track release has been re-packaged with three new tracks and updated cover art – stream the whole thing below.

The New York artist described the project on Twitter as “the album that started it all”, and went on to address its genre-blending variety.

Metallic Butterfly is out now. Check out the new cover art and tracklist and re-visit Princess Nokia’s Access All Areas, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dimensia’
02. ‘Hands Up’
03. ‘Seraphims’
04. ‘Young Girls’
05. ‘Biohazard Butterfly’
06. ‘Cybiko’
07. ‘Dragons’
08. ‘Felicity Island’
09. ‘Bikin Weather / Corazon en Afrika’
10. ‘Anomaly’ (Bonus Track)
11. ‘The Earth Is My Playground’ (Bonus Track)
12. ‘Versace Hottie’ (Bonus Track)

