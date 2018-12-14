The-Dream teases new triple album Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3

The 38-track, three-part album arrives later this month.

The-Dream has announced the release of a new triple album, Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3, which is set for release later this month on his own imprint, RadioKilla Records.

The R&B artist teased the project by prematurely posting the press release to his Instagram.

Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3 is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Hardcore Pleasure’

02. ‘No Rappers Allowed’

03. ‘Forever’

04. ‘Challenger’

05. ‘Back In Love’

06. ‘Night Thang’

07. ‘Tuxedo’

08. ‘On the Regular’

09. ‘Platter’

10. ‘Top’

11. ‘Hell Mary’

12. ‘Life’

13. ‘It’s Yo Birthday’

14. ‘It’s Yo Birthday (Live Interlude)’

01. ‘Temptation’

02. ‘Bedroom’

03. ‘Nda’

04. ‘Ready’

05. ‘Pull Out’

06. ‘Change You’

07. ‘Gorgeous’

08. ‘Make It Rain’

09. ‘Yours and Mine’

10. ‘I Like’

11. ‘Rise’

12. ‘What It Look Like’

01. ‘Drop Some New S**t (Intro)’

02. ‘Drop Some New S**t’

03. ‘Super Soaker’

04. ‘You and I’

05. ‘Runaway Sex’

06. ‘Human Beings’

07. ‘Gimmie That’

08. ‘The Paris of the West’

09. ‘Nikki’s Dialogue’

10. ‘You’

11. ‘Everytime I Kill Her’

12. ‘Back To My Room’

13. ‘U Got a Fan’

14. ‘Body Fall’

