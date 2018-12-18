Check out the complete shortlists for Best Original Score and Best Original Song now.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlists for Best Original Score and Best Original Song ahead of the nominations on January 22.

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s score for Annihilation, Alexandre Desplat’s score for Isle Of Dogs and Carter Burwell’s score for The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs have all been shortlisted for Best Original Score.

The Thom Yorke track ‘Suspirium’ from Suspiria, Sampha’s ‘Treasure’ from Beautiful Boy and The Coup’s ‘OYAHYTT’ from Sorry To Bother You have all made the shortlist for best original song, alongside tracks from Dolly Parton, Sade and Kendrick Lamar & SZA. Check out the full shortlists below.

Notable exclusions from the lists include Colin Stetson’s chilling score for Hereditary, Jonny Greenwood’s score for You Were Never Really Here and the late Jóhann Jóhannsson’s score for Mandy.

Best Original Score Shortlist:

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Best Original Song Shortlist:

Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson – ‘When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings’ from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Sampha – ‘Treasure’ from Beautiful Boy

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – ‘All The Stars’ from Black Panther

Jónsi and Troye Sivan – ‘Revelation’ from Boy Erased

Dolly Parton – ‘Girl in the Movies’ from Dumplin’

Arlissa – ‘We Won’t Move’ from The Hate U Give

Emily Blunt – ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ from Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – ‘Trip A Little Light Fantastic’ from Mary Poppins Returns

Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson – ‘Keep Reachin’’ from Quincy

Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – ‘I’ll Fight’ from RBG

Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – ‘A Place Called Slaughter Race’ from Ralph Breaks the Internet

The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – ‘OYAHYTT’ from Sorry to Bother You

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’ from A Star is Born

Thom Yorke – ‘Suspirium’ from Suspiria

Sade – ‘The Big Unknown’ from Widows

