Check out the complete shortlists for Best Original Score and Best Original Song now.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlists for Best Original Score and Best Original Song ahead of the nominations on January 22.
Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s score for Annihilation, Alexandre Desplat’s score for Isle Of Dogs and Carter Burwell’s score for The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs have all been shortlisted for Best Original Score.
The Thom Yorke track ‘Suspirium’ from Suspiria, Sampha’s ‘Treasure’ from Beautiful Boy and The Coup’s ‘OYAHYTT’ from Sorry To Bother You have all made the shortlist for best original song, alongside tracks from Dolly Parton, Sade and Kendrick Lamar & SZA. Check out the full shortlists below.
Notable exclusions from the lists include Colin Stetson’s chilling score for Hereditary, Jonny Greenwood’s score for You Were Never Really Here and the late Jóhann Jóhannsson’s score for Mandy.
Best Original Score Shortlist:
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Best Original Song Shortlist:
Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson – ‘When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings’ from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Sampha – ‘Treasure’ from Beautiful Boy
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – ‘All The Stars’ from Black Panther
Jónsi and Troye Sivan – ‘Revelation’ from Boy Erased
Dolly Parton – ‘Girl in the Movies’ from Dumplin’
Arlissa – ‘We Won’t Move’ from The Hate U Give
Emily Blunt – ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ from Mary Poppins Returns
Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – ‘Trip A Little Light Fantastic’ from Mary Poppins Returns
Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson – ‘Keep Reachin’’ from Quincy
Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – ‘I’ll Fight’ from RBG
Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – ‘A Place Called Slaughter Race’ from Ralph Breaks the Internet
The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – ‘OYAHYTT’ from Sorry to Bother You
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’ from A Star is Born
Thom Yorke – ‘Suspirium’ from Suspiria
Sade – ‘The Big Unknown’ from Widows
Read next: How music editor Mitsuko Alexandra Yabe helped Boots Riley and Tune-Yards create the sonic world of Sorry To Bother You