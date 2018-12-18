Soundcloud launches Serato DJ software integration

SoundCloud’s streaming catalog is accessible through DJ software for the first time.

Digital DJs are now able to stream and mix tracks from SoundCloud for the first time, thanks to the launch of new integration with Serato DJ.

The partnership enables DJs to stream and mix tracks from SoundCloud’s catalog in high quality audio, as long as they use a Soundcloud Go+ premium account with Serato DJ Pro 2.1 or DJ Lite 1.1.

A SoundCloud Go+ premium account is available either as a standalone month subscription for $9.99, or through the SoundCloud Pro Unlimited package, which can be bundled with a reduced SoundCloud Go+ premium account for $16.99 per month. Click here for more details.

According to a blog post from SoundCloud, the service will be rolling out similar integration with DJ software from Native Instruments, Virtual DJ, DEX3, Mixvibes and Hercules in 2019.

