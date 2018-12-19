London audiophile bar Spiritland opening venue in Royal Festival Hall

By , Dec 19 2018
Royal Festival Hall

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

The 180-person space launches this week.

Spiritland is opening a new venue inside London’s Royal Festival Hall on Wednesday December 19.

The appropriately named Spiritland Royal Festival Hall will include a 180-cover restaurant, a rotating schedule of guest DJs Thursdays through Saturdays, as well as talks curated by BBC Radio 4 broadcaster John Wilson.

As with its Kings Cross location, Spiritland collaborated with Nottingham-based custom speaker workshop Living Voice to design its new sound system, which features vintage Air Partner speakers.

Design-wise the space has diverged from its sister location: “In a departure from the familiar 1970s Japanese HiFi references that inspired the interior of Spiritland King’s Cross, our Royal Festival Hall restaurant nods to the performing arts with an atmospheric, theatrical interior.” shares Spiritland.

Head here for more info, and watch The Vinyl Factory’s film about Spiritland below.

Read next: The 50 best albums of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Interpreting Aphex Twin: The visual world of Collapse

Dec 13 2018

Interpreting Aphex Twin: The visual world of Collapse
Electronic maverick Laurie Spiegel’s Unseen Worlds LP released on vinyl for the first time

Nov 27 2018

Electronic maverick Laurie Spiegel’s Unseen Worlds LP released...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy