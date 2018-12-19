London audiophile bar Spiritland opening venue in Royal Festival Hall

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

The 180-person space launches this week.

Spiritland is opening a new venue inside London’s Royal Festival Hall on Wednesday December 19.

The appropriately named Spiritland Royal Festival Hall will include a 180-cover restaurant, a rotating schedule of guest DJs Thursdays through Saturdays, as well as talks curated by BBC Radio 4 broadcaster John Wilson.

As with its Kings Cross location, Spiritland collaborated with Nottingham-based custom speaker workshop Living Voice to design its new sound system, which features vintage Air Partner speakers.

Design-wise the space has diverged from its sister location: “In a departure from the familiar 1970s Japanese HiFi references that inspired the interior of Spiritland King’s Cross, our Royal Festival Hall restaurant nods to the performing arts with an atmospheric, theatrical interior.” shares Spiritland.

Head here for more info, and watch The Vinyl Factory’s film about Spiritland below.

