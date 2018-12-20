Soundstream announces debut album

The German producer will celebrate his 20th anniversary with the project’s release.
Soundstream, aka German producer Frank Timm, has announced the release of his self-titled debut album. According to a Facebook post, the double 12″ LP is “coming soon to a record shop near you” and will feature a mixture of “old, unreleased” and “brand new” tracks.
The album will be the producer’s first full-length release under the Soundstream moniker and, although no release date has been announced, we can expect the release at some point next year via Timm’s own Sound Stream imprint.