Merry Xmas from Mixpak.

Mixpak has dropped the sixth instalment of its annual Holiday Bundle compilation.

FACT favorites including Ikonika, Florentino, Epic B and Scratcha DVA (under his Scratchclart alias) feature on the tape, which, according to the label, collects “some exclusive blends, edits, and originals from artists we admire, celebrating all sides of the club.”

Additional highlights include ‘Deeper’ from rising dancehall artist Don Sinini, a club-focused rework of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ by Tamam and an inspired blend of Kanye West and Lil Pump’s ‘I Love It’ and Chico Sonido’s ‘Tu Me Gustas’.

Listen to both tracks, and check out the full tracklist, below. To download the free compilation, head over t0 the Mixpak website.

Tracklist:

Skepta & Wizkid – ‘Energy (DJ Polo Flip)’

Cardi B – ‘Money (Tamam Edit)’

Ikonika – ‘Micro Blading’

Don Sinini – ‘Deeper (prod. Backlit)’

Kanye West x Chico Sonido – ‘I Love It / Tu Mi Gustas (Defensa Dirty Beat)’

Scratchclart – ‘IC4 (Mixpak Special)’

Organ Tapes – ‘Jeep’

Architect – ‘Motocross Riddim’

Equiknoxx ft. Devin Di Dakta – ‘Bubble (Florentino Remix)’

Epic B – ‘Windows’

M Huncho – ‘A Man (rAHHH Remix)’

