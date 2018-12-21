nd_baumecker shares Panorama Bar 07 mix following licensing delay

Featuring Cabaret Voltaire, Peverelist and Anthony Naples.

Ostgut Ton has released the seventh instalment of its Panorama Bar mix series, following a delay caused by licensing issues.

Panorama Bar resident nd_baumecker describes the mix as ​​”dreamy, melodic and psychedelic”, explaining that he selected tracks that feature “frequencies and sounds that express emotions.”

The mix features material from a diverse selection of artists including Cabaret Voltaire, Anthony Naples, Chaos In The CBD, Röyksopp and two of Baumecker’s own co-productions as Barker & Baumecker.

Notably, the mix also contains six exclusive tracks by Dave Aju, Duplex, FaltyDL, Gen Ludd, Jinjé and Ross From Friends, which are available on vinyl and digital formats now.

Panorama Bar 07 is available for download as a free WAV file now. Check out the cover art and full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Mystical Institute – ‘Sea Believer’ [00:00]

02. Keith Worthy – ‘guilty pleasures ($ Of NC Mix)’ [04:10]

03. Greenspan & Taraval – ‘Follow The Moonlight’ [07:01]

04. Duplex – ‘insulator’ [10:08]

05. Cababret Voltaire – ‘Easy Life (Jive Turkey Mix)’ [14:51]

06. Dolo Percussion – ‘Dolo 9’ [18:45]

07. Anthony Naples – ‘The Vision (Mix NY)’ [20:15]

08. QY – ‘American’ [24:13]

09. Jinjé – ‘Big Skies’ [28: 02]

10. Saint Etienne – ‘Stoned To Say The Least (Beta)’ [33:05]

11. Barker & Baumecker – ‘Never Again’ [37:18]

12. FaltyDL – ‘Paradox Garage Part 1 (With Your Love)’ [39:40]

13. Röyksopp – ‘Sombre Detune’ [42:29]

14. Œil Cube – ‘Lost Flute’ [46:06]

15. Ajukaja – ‘Stranger’ [50:40]

16. Pulsinger & Irl – ‘State 606’ [56:12]

17. Duke Slammer – ‘Coastal Decay (Pan Solo Remix)’ [1:00:33]

18. Route 8 – ‘From The Valley’ [1:04:25]

19. Dave Aju – ‘Wayahed’ [1:09:33]

20. Chaos In The CBD – ‘Educate The Heart’ [1:13:09]

21. Ross From Friends – ‘High Energy’ [1:18:55]

22. D. Tiffany – ‘Something About You’ [1:21:04]

23. Zombie Zombie – ‘Hyperespace (I: Cube Vampire Tango 87 Remix)’ [1:26:11]

24. Peverelist – ‘Under Clearing Skies’ [1:28:47]

25. Barker & Baumecker – ‘Strung’ [1:31:33]

26. School Of Seven Bells – ‘Low Times (Lafaye’s Brain Mix)’ [1: 38:55]

27. Gen Ludd – ‘Bloods Avalanche’ [1:44:30]

28. Pépe – ‘Motorforce’ [1:49:11]

29. E Myers – ‘Hate’ [1:54:17]

