Nihiloxica return to Nyege Nyege Tapes with new EP

Listen to a live version of a new track, ‘Dubugwanjuba’, now.

Nihiloxica, which is comprised of Bugandan percussionists Nilotika Cultural Ensemble, British drummer Spooky J and synth player Peter James, has announced their return to Nyege Nyege Tapes.

The EP, which arrives in early February, 2019, will feature the track ‘Dubugwanjuba’, which they debuted during a live session with FIP and Culturebox before their show at Trans Musicales – you can listen to the track below.

The release will follow the group’s breakout, self-titled EP on Nyege Nyege, which was released last year.

