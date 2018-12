Some early Christmas presents from Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi.

Rae Sremmurd have shared two new Christmas songs. Swae Lee’s piano-led ballad, ‘Christmas At Swae’s’ provides a reflective counterpart to his brother Slim Jxmmi’s energetic ‘Nothing For Christmas’. Listen to both tracks below.

This year, Rae Sremmurd released their third full-length, the triple album SR3MM which included the brother’s debut solo albums, Swaecation and Jxmtro.

