Ariana Grande, Aphex Twin and Bad Bunny confirmed for Coachella 2019

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has revealed its 2019 lineup. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande will headline the three-day event, which will take place over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 12 – 14 and April 19 – 21.

Additional highlights include performances from Aphex Twin and Bad Bunny, as well as appearances from a whole host of FACT favorites, including Rosalía, SOPHIE, Tierra Whack, JPEGMAFIA, Playboi Carti, Yves Tumor and Rico Nasty.

Festival passes will go on sale this Friday (January 4) at 11am PT. For more details, head over to the Coachella website.

