Diskotopia shares free compilation featuring Foodman and Mars89

The Japanese label’s annual free compilation series returns for 2019.
Diskotopia, the Tokyo-based record label run by producers A Taut Line and BD1982, has released the latest instalment of its annual free compilation series.
The fifth edition of the compilation, Diskotopia F/W 2018-2019 Free Compilation, features tracks from artists including 食品まつり aka Foodman, Bokeh Versions affiliate Mars89 and Submerse.
The 14-track release also features Diskotopia regulars Greeen Linez, Kym Sugiru and Silvestre, as well as label heads BD1982 and A Taut Line.
Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. Greeen Linez – ‘Dawn Without Red’
02. Silvestre – ‘Night Drive’
03. BD1982 – ‘Sailing Towers’
04. 食品まつり a.k.a. foodman – ‘Hitori Futari’
05. submerse – ‘Cake’
06. A Taut Line – ‘Guidance Light’
07. Dawn Undercover – ‘Love Like the Tunguska Event’
08. Kym Sugiru – ‘Cutty Lark’
09. Mars89 – ‘Facehugger’
10. BD1982 – ‘Bloxx’
11. RGL – ‘Love Calls’
12. Crysta Nagahori – ‘Subnade’
13. Yuzi Zapping – ‘One Way’
14. Awa – ‘Oikos’
Read next: For Club Use Only – Best of 2018