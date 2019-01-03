Details of the album were revealed on an Amazon pre-order page.

According to the r/indieheads subreddit, a French Amazon pre-order page has revealed details of a new album from James Blake, supposedly set for release on January 25.

The title of the album is listed on the site as Assume Form, and includes a full tracklist and an impressive list of features including Travis Scott, Rosalía, Moses Sumney, Metro Boomin, André 3000 and rapper SwaVay, with whom Blake collaborated in July of last year on the track ‘Billy’.

No official announcement has been made yet, but keep your eyes peeled for new music from James Blake later this month. Check out the full tracklist as it appears on the pre-order page below.

FACT has reached out to James Blake’s representatives for confirmation of the details regarding the album’s release.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Assume Form’

02. ‘Mile High’

03. ‘Tell Them’

04. ‘Into The Red’

05. ‘Barefoot In The Park’

06. ‘Can’t Believe The Way We Flow’

07. ‘Are You In Love?’

08. ‘Where’s The Catch?’

09. ‘I’ll Come Too’

10. ‘Power On’

11. ‘Don’t Miss It’

12. ‘Lullaby For My Insomniac’

Read next: James Blake talks turning down working with Drake, how he collaborated with Beyoncé