Terre Thaemlitz launches Comatonse Bandcamp

Jan 4 2019

Selected albums from the back catalog of the artist also known as DJ Sprinkles are now available online.

Terre Thaemlitz has launched a Bandcamp page for Comatonse Recordings. The page features albums from the artist’s back catalog including the 1995 ambient album Soil and 1999’s Love for Sale: Taking Stock in Our Pride.

According to the artist, the Bandcamp page collects “releases I have sold out of, but there is not enough interest for a physical repress”, featuring primarily ambient and electroacoustic releases, as well as A Big 7-inch from Chugga, which was produced by Thaemlitz.

The rest of Thaemlitz’s back catalog, as well as a complete collection of essays and design work, is available at the Comatonse Recordings website.

