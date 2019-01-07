Local Action kicks off 2019 with an ambient odyssey.

Local Action has invited friends and label artists to help curate a 15-hour long ambient playlist, Ambient Resistance, described by the label as featuring “ambient, modern classical, piano, OSTs and everything in between”.

Yamaneko, India Jordan, Murlo, object blue, Mr. Mitch, Alex Gordon, E.M.M.A., Deadboy, Mumdance and Local Action’s Tom Lea have helped curate the extensive playlist, which includes music from a diverse array of artists including Yamaneko, Steve Hauschildt, H. Takahashi, Mica Levi, Angelo Badalamenti and Ryuichi Sakamoto. Listen to all 15 hours below.

