Dekmantel launches new techno reissue series

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory

From the vaults of cult Dutch label Djax-Up-Beats.

Dekmantel is releasing a two-volume compilation of music from Djax-Up-Beats on vinyl early this year.

“Founded in Eindhoven at the turn of the 90s, Djax-Up-Beats quickly earned an international reputation for being a key source of Chicago house, acid techno, and floor-filling, heavy-hitting, straight up underground 12”s,” the label explains.

“After forging a strong relationship with artists in Chicago and Detroit, label founder Miss Djax quickly found her (actual) mail box full of demo tapes from up-and-coming producers from across the Atlantic. Straight away Djax-Up-Beats became a home for both Dutch and American artists alike creating heavy, experimental machine techno.”

Djax-Re-Up Volume 1 will be released in February, featuring eight tracks including music by Ismistik aka Smalltown Supersound’s Bjørn Torske, Glenn Underground, Felix Da Housecat and Random XS, with Volume 2 to follow in April.

The compilation follows Randomer’s Slicing EP, as well as Lena Willikens’ Dekmantel Selectors compilation last year.

Pre-order a copy of Djax-Re-Up Volume 1 here ahead of its release on February 1, listen to Ismistik’s ‘Flow Charts’ and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Side A

A1. Ismistik – Flow Charts

A2. Glenn Underground – 101 Dolmations

Side B

B1. Felix Da Housecat – Freakadelica

B2. Planet Gong – Humid Empire

Side C

C1. Terrace – 916 Buena Avenue (Influenza Mix)

C2. Hexagone – Float Baby

Side D

d1. Random XS – Give Your Body

d2. K’Alexi Shelby – Sex-N-R 001 (Vocal Mixx)

Read next: Deep Inside – The best house and techno of 2018