Dekmantel launches new techno reissue series

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory
From the vaults of cult Dutch label Djax-Up-Beats.
Dekmantel is releasing a two-volume compilation of music from Djax-Up-Beats on vinyl early this year.
“Founded in Eindhoven at the turn of the 90s, Djax-Up-Beats quickly earned an international reputation for being a key source of Chicago house, acid techno, and floor-filling, heavy-hitting, straight up underground 12”s,” the label explains.
“After forging a strong relationship with artists in Chicago and Detroit, label founder Miss Djax quickly found her (actual) mail box full of demo tapes from up-and-coming producers from across the Atlantic. Straight away Djax-Up-Beats became a home for both Dutch and American artists alike creating heavy, experimental machine techno.”
Djax-Re-Up Volume 1 will be released in February, featuring eight tracks including music by Ismistik aka Smalltown Supersound’s Bjørn Torske, Glenn Underground, Felix Da Housecat and Random XS, with Volume 2 to follow in April.
The compilation follows Randomer’s Slicing EP, as well as Lena Willikens’ Dekmantel Selectors compilation last year.
Pre-order a copy of Djax-Re-Up Volume 1 here ahead of its release on February 1, listen to Ismistik’s ‘Flow Charts’ and check out the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
Side A
A1. Ismistik – Flow Charts
A2. Glenn Underground – 101 Dolmations
Side B
B1. Felix Da Housecat – Freakadelica
B2. Planet Gong – Humid Empire
Side C
C1. Terrace – 916 Buena Avenue (Influenza Mix)
C2. Hexagone – Float Baby
Side D
d1. Random XS – Give Your Body
d2. K’Alexi Shelby – Sex-N-R 001 (Vocal Mixx)