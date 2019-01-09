Singeli producer Jay Mitta debuts on Nyege Nyege Tapes with Tatizo Pesa

Introducing the 14-year old rising singeli MC Dogo Janja.

Jay Mitta, a singeli producer hailing from the famed Sisso Studios in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, will release his debut album, Tatizo Pesa, on Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Tapes.

The projects combines frenetic 180+ BPM Tanzanian singeli and Swahili rap styles, and introduces Dogo Janja, a 14-year old singeli MC, on the title track. Listen to ‘Tatizo Pesa’ below.

<a href="http://nyegenyegetapes.bandcamp.com/album/tatizo-pesa">Tatizo Pesa by Jay Mitta</a>

The album will be the first of a trio of singeli albums released by Sisso Studios, the birthplace of the singeli sound we were introduced to on the incredible Sounds Of Sisso compilation released by Nyege Nyege in 2017.

Tatizo Pesa drops this Friday (January 11) on Nyege Nyege Tapes. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘2015’

02. ‘Tatizo Pesa’ [Feat. Dogo Janja]

03. ‘Don Bet’

04. ‘Mchuma Bet’

05. ‘Sio Star’

06. ‘Mwakidimba’

07. ‘Sapienz’

08. ‘Masera’

09. ‘Dura’

10. ‘Mpya Singeri’

