Russell E.L. Butler and False Witness to play 12-hour ‘Weed Rave’ in LA

The first of a monthly party series leading up to the 4/20 release of Weed – a beginner’s guide by cannabis connoisseur Michelle Lhooq.

Russell E.L. Butler, False Witness, the DJs behind LA’s most popular raves Black Lodge and Directory, as well as a secret special guest hailing all the way from Berlin, will play at a 12-hour “weed rave”, curated by FACT contributor and cannabis expert Michelle Lhooq.

Lhooq emphasises that the inaugural weed rave is much more about “wellness, education, and appreciating nature”, than it is about “destructive hedonism”, and will include discussion panels moderated by Mira Gonzales (Editor in Chief, Merry Jane) and Bianca Monica (Founder, Limone Creative), a wellness retreat, including cannabis yoga and sound baths paired with CBD, as well as an open weed bar, edibles kitchen and vape lounge.

False Witness, Black Lodge, Russell Butler will all play special jungle and hardcore sets and Luke Kim, Adam O and the Directory crew taking over the ambient room with dub and live electronics .

“It’s time to envision parties around weed instead of alcohol because let’s face it: alcohol is a shitty party drug, which is why real ravers don’t even drink that much”, says Lhooq. “With Weed Rave, I’m trying to show how weed can work just as well with 150 bpm gabber as it does in our ambient vape lounge.”

Lhooq’s alternative approach to raving also extends to an experimental entry system and carefully curated crowd: “Both the cops and far-right have been coming for underground rave spaces in recent years, especially after the Ghostship fire. When weed is involved, I think it’s even more important to create a safe and chill space.”

“To buy tickets to Weed Rave, you need to get a password through following our private Instagram account @weedrave.420 – I’m literally *weeding* through every profile to vet our crowd. I got this idea from TEENS throwing crazy house parties in LA!”

To receive a password for entry to the rave, follow weedrave.420 on Instagram.

