Junction 2 reveals full lineup with Hunee, DJ Stingray and Objekt

By , Jan 10 2019
Junction 2

Photograph by: Press

The London festival has added some world-class acts to its two-day program.

Junction 2, which will debut its new two-day edition on June 7 and 8, 2019 at London’s Boston Manor Park, has revealed its full lineup.

The London festival has added some massive names to the bill, including Hunee, Ricardo Villalobos, Batu, DJ Stingray, Fort Romeau, Mumdance and Objekt.

Tickets for Junction 2 and for the Junction 2 day and night launch party – featuring performances from Adam Beyer, Dixon, Amelie Lens and more – are available now. See below for a complete list of featured acts.

Junction 2 full lineup:

Friday:

Bicep
Daniel Avery
Daphni
Dixon
DJ Koze
Hunee
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Ricardo Villalobos

Batu
Ben UFO
Call Super
Carista
Craig Richards
DJ Stingray
Fort Romeau
Gilles Peterson
Jeremy Underground
Job Jobse
Mr G
Mumdance
Objekt
Peach
rRoxymore
S_as (Adam Shelton & Subb-an)
Shanti Celeste
Umfang
Volvox

Saturday:

Adam Beyer
Amelie Lens
Apollonia
Joseph Capriati
Loco Dice
Maceo Plex
Richie Hawtin
Tale Of Us

Bart Skils
Craig Richards
Dax J
Etapp Kyle
Ida Engberg
Imogen
Lauren Lo Sung
Max Cooper
Nicolas Lutz
San Proper
Sonja Moonear
tINI
Voigtmann
Vaal

Read next: The best singles of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The best mixes of 2018

Dec 21 2018

The best mixes of 2018
Demdike Stare, Objekt and Violet announced for Dekmantel Selectors 2019

Dec 4 2018

Demdike Stare, Objekt and Violet announced for Dekmantel...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy