Junction 2 reveals full lineup with Hunee, DJ Stingray and Objekt

The London festival has added some world-class acts to its two-day program.
Junction 2, which will debut its new two-day edition on June 7 and 8, 2019 at London’s Boston Manor Park, has revealed its full lineup.
The London festival has added some massive names to the bill, including Hunee, Ricardo Villalobos, Batu, DJ Stingray, Fort Romeau, Mumdance and Objekt.
Tickets for Junction 2 and for the Junction 2 day and night launch party – featuring performances from Adam Beyer, Dixon, Amelie Lens and more – are available now. See below for a complete list of featured acts.
Junction 2 full lineup:
Friday:
Bicep
Daniel Avery
Daphni
Dixon
DJ Koze
Hunee
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Ricardo Villalobos
Batu
Ben UFO
Call Super
Carista
Craig Richards
DJ Stingray
Fort Romeau
Gilles Peterson
Jeremy Underground
Job Jobse
Mr G
Mumdance
Objekt
Peach
rRoxymore
S_as (Adam Shelton & Subb-an)
Shanti Celeste
Umfang
Volvox
Saturday:
Adam Beyer
Amelie Lens
Apollonia
Joseph Capriati
Loco Dice
Maceo Plex
Richie Hawtin
Tale Of Us
Bart Skils
Craig Richards
Dax J
Etapp Kyle
Ida Engberg
Imogen
Lauren Lo Sung
Max Cooper
Nicolas Lutz
San Proper
Sonja Moonear
tINI
Voigtmann
Vaal
