Junction 2 reveals full lineup with Hunee, DJ Stingray and Objekt

The London festival has added some world-class acts to its two-day program.

Junction 2, which will debut its new two-day edition on June 7 and 8, 2019 at London’s Boston Manor Park, has revealed its full lineup.

The London festival has added some massive names to the bill, including Hunee, Ricardo Villalobos, Batu, DJ Stingray, Fort Romeau, Mumdance and Objekt.

Tickets for Junction 2 and for the Junction 2 day and night launch party – featuring performances from Adam Beyer, Dixon, Amelie Lens and more – are available now. See below for a complete list of featured acts.

Junction 2 full lineup:

Friday:

Bicep

Daniel Avery

Daphni

Dixon

DJ Koze

Hunee

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Ricardo Villalobos

Batu

Ben UFO

Call Super

Carista

Craig Richards

DJ Stingray

Fort Romeau

Gilles Peterson

Jeremy Underground

Job Jobse

Mr G

Mumdance

Objekt

Peach

rRoxymore

S_as (Adam Shelton & Subb-an)

Shanti Celeste

Umfang

Volvox

Saturday:

Adam Beyer

Amelie Lens

Apollonia

Joseph Capriati

Loco Dice

Maceo Plex

Richie Hawtin

Tale Of Us

Bart Skils

Craig Richards

Dax J

Etapp Kyle

Ida Engberg

Imogen

Lauren Lo Sung

Max Cooper

Nicolas Lutz

San Proper

Sonja Moonear

tINI

Voigtmann

Vaal

