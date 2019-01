The latest release in the coveted Les disques de la Bretagne series.

Dominick Fernow’s Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement project is releasing a 7″ on Edition Gravats.

Venus Flytrap Exotica arrives via Jow Lack’s label as part of the sought-after Les disques de la Bretagne series, which has previously released projects from Low Jack, Iueke and Clara!.

Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement and Low Jack previously collaborated on last year’s Red Ants Genesis LP, which featured a remix from Equiknoxx.

Venus Flytrap Exotica is available on limited edition clear vinyl at Boomkat.

