Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Seven previously unheard compositions, only available on vinyl.

New music from Thom Yorke’s original score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake is being released on limited edition 12″, this February via The Vinyl Factory in collaboration with XL Records.

Limited to 1,500 copies, the seven previously unreleased tracks will only be available on vinyl.

It follows the release of Yorke’s 25-track Suspiria score – one of The Vinyl Factory’s favourite soundtracks of 2018.

Written and arranged by Yorke, the atmospheric 2xLP spanned both vocal and instrumental tracks with analogue synths, strings and piano.

Pre-order a copy of Suspiria: Unreleased Material here ahead of its February 22 release, listen to ‘Suspirium’ and check out the track list below.

Tracklist:

Side A

01. ‘Unmade Overtones’

02. ‘Unused Spell’

03. ‘A Conversation With Just Your Eyes’

Side B

01. ‘The7th7th7th7thSon’

02. ‘Volk Spin Off V1’

03. ‘Volk Spin Off V2’

04. ‘Volk Spin Off V3’

Read next: The best TV and film scores of 2018