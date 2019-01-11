Berghain is getting an ice skating rink for CTM 2019

Raving on ice.

CTM Festival will install an ice rink at Berghain as part of its 2019 edition.

‘Eishalle’, an ice-skating rink that will be installed in Halle Am Berghain from January 24 to February 10 as part of an event called ‘Ice Skating To Adventurous Sounds’, will be soundtracked by DJ sets from Creamcake, Freak de l’Afrique Soundsystem, Skatebård and more.

News of CTM’s ice rink comes alongside the festival’s final lineup announcement, which adds The Black Madonna, Buttechno, Gigsta, Pangaea, Resom, Saoirse and Tama Sumo to the bill.

CTM’s ‘Persisting Realities’ exhibition will also present works from a variety of artists including Mika Taanila & Ø (Mika Vainio) and Brandon LaBelle, who will show the special archive installation ‘The Other Citizen’.

A limited number of festival passes and tickets to some individual events are still available. Check out the full CTM 2019 program calendar here, and see below for a full list of the final additions to the lineup.

CTM 2019 final additions:

100% Halal (Sucuk & Bratwurst)

Andrea Neumann

Angel

Ani Klang

The Black Madonna

Boo Lean

Buttechno

Cocaine Piss

DJ Rachael

Gigsta

Marta Zapparoli

Martin Tétreault & dieb13

Moroto Hvy Ind

Pangaea

Perila

Raed Yassin

Resom

Sabine Ercklentz

Saoirse

Skatebård

Tama Sumo

xin

Zanias

CTM 2019 ‘Eishalle’ DJs:

Creamcake

DJ Occult & Sarj

female:pressure with Mieko Suzuki and Mo Loschelder

Freak de l’Afrique Soundsystem with Wallizz & DJ Nomi

Frikimo

Goro + bod [包家巷]

Joe Muggs

Leevisa

Marylou

Rabih Beaini

Raster with Kyoka, Grischa Lichtenberger, Mieko Suzuki, and Robert Lippok

Skatebård

Yoshitaka Hikawa

& more

CTM 2019 exhibition “Persisting Realities”:

Ali M. Demirel

Basel Abbas & Ruanne Abou-Rahme

Dorine van Meel

Helena Nikonole

Jacolby Satterwhite

Johannes Paul Raether

Kanta Horio

Luciana Lamothe

Martin Tétreault & dieb13

Mika Taanila & Ø (Mika Vainio)

Rie Nakajima

Ryoichi Kurokawa

Tabita Rezaire

Tania Candiani

Vivian Caccuri

Brandon LaBelle shows the special archive installation: “The Other Citizen”.

