Berghain is getting an ice skating rink for CTM 2019

Raving on ice.
CTM Festival will install an ice rink at Berghain as part of its 2019 edition.
‘Eishalle’, an ice-skating rink that will be installed in Halle Am Berghain from January 24 to February 10 as part of an event called ‘Ice Skating To Adventurous Sounds’, will be soundtracked by DJ sets from Creamcake, Freak de l’Afrique Soundsystem, Skatebård and more.
News of CTM’s ice rink comes alongside the festival’s final lineup announcement, which adds The Black Madonna, Buttechno, Gigsta, Pangaea, Resom, Saoirse and Tama Sumo to the bill.
CTM’s ‘Persisting Realities’ exhibition will also present works from a variety of artists including Mika Taanila & Ø (Mika Vainio) and Brandon LaBelle, who will show the special archive installation ‘The Other Citizen’.
A limited number of festival passes and tickets to some individual events are still available. Check out the full CTM 2019 program calendar here, and see below for a full list of the final additions to the lineup.
CTM 2019 final additions:
100% Halal (Sucuk & Bratwurst)
Andrea Neumann
Angel
Ani Klang
The Black Madonna
Boo Lean
Buttechno
Cocaine Piss
DJ Rachael
Gigsta
Marta Zapparoli
Martin Tétreault & dieb13
Moroto Hvy Ind
Pangaea
Perila
Raed Yassin
Resom
Sabine Ercklentz
Saoirse
Skatebård
Tama Sumo
xin
Zanias
CTM 2019 ‘Eishalle’ DJs:
Creamcake
DJ Occult & Sarj
female:pressure with Mieko Suzuki and Mo Loschelder
Freak de l’Afrique Soundsystem with Wallizz & DJ Nomi
Frikimo
Goro + bod [包家巷]
Joe Muggs
Leevisa
Marylou
Rabih Beaini
Raster with Kyoka, Grischa Lichtenberger, Mieko Suzuki, and Robert Lippok
Skatebård
Yoshitaka Hikawa
& more
CTM 2019 exhibition “Persisting Realities”:
Ali M. Demirel
Basel Abbas & Ruanne Abou-Rahme
Dorine van Meel
Helena Nikonole
Jacolby Satterwhite
Johannes Paul Raether
Kanta Horio
Luciana Lamothe
Martin Tétreault & dieb13
Mika Taanila & Ø (Mika Vainio)
Rie Nakajima
Ryoichi Kurokawa
Tabita Rezaire
Tania Candiani
Vivian Caccuri
Brandon LaBelle shows the special archive installation: “The Other Citizen”.
