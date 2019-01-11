Openly gay Latin trap artist Kevin Fret shot dead at 24

He was reportedly shot eight times while riding a motorcycle in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico.

Rising urbano artist Kevin Fret has been shot dead at 24. The incident occurred early this morning (January 11) in Puerto Rico, reports Pitchfork.

The artist, who described himself as the first openly gay Latin trap star, was reportedly shot eight times while riding a motorcycle in Rio Piedras. The death follows a series of murders in Puerto Rico that was recently described by an FBI official as a “crisis of violence”.

According to CBS News, Fret’s death is the 22nd homicide in 2019. The incident is being investigated by the police.

