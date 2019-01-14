Príncipe to celebrate seventh anniversary at five clubs at once

Five venues across Lisbon and Porto will host the anniversary celebrations.
FACT favorites Príncipe will celebrate seven years of operation with an anniversary show that will take place in five clubs in Lisbon and Porto simultaneously throughout a single night.
Lounge, DAMAS, ZDB, Porto’s Pérola Negra and Musicbox will host a range of Príncipe artists, including DJ Lycox, Niagara, Nídia, DJ Marfox and DJ NinOo, as each club celebrates its very own “Noite Príncipe”, the name of the label’s monthly party at Musicbox.
Príncipe’s seventh anniversary shows will take place on February 23. See below for the full program.
Musicbox, LISBON – (00h-6h ; 10€ at the door, w/ 1 drink included)
DJ Firmeza
DJ Lycox
DJ Lilocox
DJ Narciso
PML Beatz
Lounge, LISBON – (22h-4h ; Free Entrance)
Niagara
Puto Anderson
K30
Bubas
Babaz Fox
DAMAS, LISBON – (22h-4h ; Free Entrance)
Nídia
Puto Márcio
Allas G
Cirofox
Doum (live)
ZDB, LISBON – (22h-3h ; 5€ at the door)
DJ Marfox
DJ Nervoso
DJ Maboku
Blacksea Não Maya
BLEID (live)
Pérola Negra, PORTO (23h-6h ; 5€ at the door ; as part of the residency “Discos: Favela convida Príncipe”)
DJ Nigga Fox
DJ NinOo
