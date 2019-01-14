Príncipe to celebrate seventh anniversary at five clubs at once

Five venues across Lisbon and Porto will host the anniversary celebrations.

FACT favorites Príncipe will celebrate seven years of operation with an anniversary show that will take place in five clubs in Lisbon and Porto simultaneously throughout a single night.

Lounge, DAMAS, ZDB, Porto’s Pérola Negra and Musicbox will host a range of Príncipe artists, including DJ Lycox, Niagara, Nídia, DJ Marfox and DJ NinOo, as each club celebrates its very own “Noite Príncipe”, the name of the label’s monthly party at Musicbox.

Príncipe’s seventh anniversary shows will take place on February 23. See below for the full program.

Musicbox, LISBON – (00h-6h ; 10€ at the door, w/ 1 drink included)

DJ Firmeza

DJ Lycox

DJ Lilocox

DJ Narciso

PML Beatz

Lounge, LISBON – (22h-4h ; Free Entrance)

Niagara

Puto Anderson

K30

Bubas

Babaz Fox

DAMAS, LISBON – (22h-4h ; Free Entrance)

Nídia

Puto Márcio

Allas G

Cirofox

Doum (live)

ZDB, LISBON – (22h-3h ; 5€ at the door)

DJ Marfox

DJ Nervoso

DJ Maboku

Blacksea Não Maya

BLEID (live)

Pérola Negra, PORTO (23h-6h ; 5€ at the door ; as part of the residency “Discos: Favela convida Príncipe”)

DJ Nigga Fox

DJ NinOo

Read next: The 10 best labels of 2018