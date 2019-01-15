Hey girlfriiiiend, Bikini Kill announces reunion shows in LA and NYC

Girls to the front.

Riot grrrl trailblazers Bikini Kill have announced they will play three reunion shows this spring. Members Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail and Kathi Wilcox from the band’s lineup will be joined by guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle.

In 2010, Hanna and Wilcox debuted their band The Julie Ruin, a name taken from one of Hanna’s post-Bikini Kill projects, at a tribute show celebrating Hanna’s legendary contributions to music, writing and activism. Although it was a few years before the band released a full-length album – Hanna suffers from complications with Lyme disease – their memorable first performance included a cover, so to speak, of Bikini Kill’s ‘This is Not a Test’.

tbh, I thought this would be the only resurrection of Bikini Kill…ever? But it’s noooot. Watch a video from that performance and check out performance dates below.

Apr 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Jun 01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5