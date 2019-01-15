The London festival has revealed the first names from this year’s lineup.

The Black Madonna, Earl Sweatshirt and Skee Mask are among the big names on the lineup for Field Day 2019, which this year takes place in a warehouse complex in Meridian Water.

Skepta, who grew up in the nearby Meridian Walk Estate, will play a homecoming gig on the Friday night, while R&B artist Jorja Smith will headline on the Saturday. They will perform alongside artists including Actress, Channel Tres, Courtesy, JPEGMAFIA and Kelly Lee Owens.

For the first time, Field Day will work in collaboration with Printworks on a specially-curated stage, which promises to showcase “the most exciting acts in the underground electronic scene today”.

Field Day 2019 will take place on June 7 – 8. Tickets are on sale now – visit the festival website for more details. See below for a complete list of all the acts that have been announced so far.

FRIDAY

Actress

Bonobo DJ set

Boy Azooga

Deerhunter

Earl Sweatshirt

George Fitzgerald (Live)

HÆLOS

Jessica Winter

Julia Holter

Jungle

Kelly Lee Owens

Leon Vynehall (Live)

Lost Souls of Saturn

Methyl Ethel

Modeselektor

Pip Blom

Skepta

SATURDAY

The Black Madonna

Channel Tres

Courtesy

Denis Sulta

Diplo

DJ Seinfeld

Eclair Fifi

Erol Alkan

HAAi

Jorja Smith

JPEGMAFIA

Mall Grab

Marie Davidson (Live)

The Mauskovic Dance Band

