The Black Madonna, Earl Sweatshirt and Skee Mask announced for Field Day 2019

By , Jan 15 2019

Photograph by: Elina Abidin

The London festival has revealed the first names from this year’s lineup.

The Black Madonna, Earl Sweatshirt and Skee Mask are among the big names on the lineup for Field Day 2019, which this year takes place in a warehouse complex in Meridian Water.

Skepta, who grew up in the nearby Meridian Walk Estate, will play a homecoming gig on the Friday night, while R&B artist Jorja Smith will headline on the Saturday. They will perform alongside artists including Actress, Channel Tres, Courtesy, JPEGMAFIA and Kelly Lee Owens.

For the first time, Field Day will work in collaboration with Printworks on a specially-curated stage, which promises to showcase “the most exciting acts in the underground electronic scene today”.

Field Day 2019 will take place on June 7 – 8. Tickets are on sale now – visit the festival website for more details. See below for a complete list of all the acts that have been announced so far.

FRIDAY 
Actress
Bonobo DJ set
Boy Azooga
Deerhunter
Earl Sweatshirt
George Fitzgerald (Live)
HÆLOS
Jessica Winter
Julia Holter
Jungle
Kelly Lee Owens
Leon Vynehall (Live)
Lost Souls of Saturn
Methyl Ethel
Modeselektor
Pip Blom
Skepta

SATURDAY 
The Black Madonna
Channel Tres
Courtesy
Denis Sulta
Diplo
DJ Seinfeld
Eclair Fifi
Erol Alkan
HAAi
Jorja Smith
JPEGMAFIA
Mall Grab
Marie Davidson (Live)
The Mauskovic Dance Band

Read next: From Gilles Peterson to Jayda G – Field Day 2018 in photos

