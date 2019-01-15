Norwegian duo Deaf Center return with Low Distance

Listen to the stunning lead track ‘Movements / The Ascent’ now.

Deaf Center, aka Norwegian duo Erik K Skodvin & Otto A Totland, will return after a six-year hiatus with a new album, Low Distance.

The recordings for the album came out of a three-day studio session in 2017, combining Otto A Totland’s piano playing with Erik K Skodvin’s abstract electronics. Listen to the haunting ‘Movements / The Ascent’, now.

Low Distance arrives on March 22 via Berlin imprint Sonic Pieces. The record will be available digitally and on limited edition CD and vinyl LP. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Scent’
02. ‘Entity Voice’
03. ‘Undone’
04. ‘Gathering’
05. ‘Red Glow’
06. ‘Faded Earth’
07. ‘Movements / The Ascent’
08. ‘Far Between’
09. ‘Yet to Come’

