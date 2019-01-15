Lafawndah mines emotions of the past and future on debut album ANCESTOR BOY

Egyptian-Iranian experimental pop musician Lafawndah will release her debut album, ANCESTOR BOY, later this year.

The album is influenced by artists like Scritti Politti, Grace Jones and Sade, as well as Lafawndah’s love of the silver screen, with the Robert Altman classic 3 Women and Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s The Assassin cited as key influences to the record.

The album follows the TAN EP, the artist’s debut release for Warp, her stunning collaboration with Japanese percussionist Midori Takada Le Renard Bleu, as well as two volumes of her Honey Colony mixtape series and an accompanying live show at London’s Southbank Centre.

ANCESTOR BOY is out on March 22 via her own label Concordia and available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Lafawndah

Tracklist:

01. ‘UNIFORM’
02. ‘DADDY’
03. ‘PARALLEL’
04. ‘ANCESTOR BOY’
05. ‘STORM CHASER’
06. ‘VOUS ET NOUS’
07. ‘WATERWORK’
08. ‘SUBSTANCIA’
09. ‘JOSEPH’
10. ‘OASIS’
11. ‘TOURIST’
12. ‘I’M AN ISLAND’
13. ‘BLUEPRINT’

