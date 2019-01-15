Bristol’s Super Kitchen launch sister label Angels Never Expire

The launch will be accompanied by a compilation featuring True North, Mistareez and object blue.

Bristolian record label and club collective Super Kitchen is launching a new imprint. Angels Never Expire will be headed up by Super Kitchen mainstay Mistareez and aims to “push experimental and avant-garde work by artists from all over the world.”

The launch will coincide with the release of Angels Never Expire 001, a compilation featuring contributions from True North, De Grandi and FACT favorite object blue – listen to her track ‘Forgiveness Is A Pearl In Hand’ now.

“I’m starting the label as I want to create a platform for freedom and expression, that does not have to rely on the functionality of club based music”, says Mistareez.

“Ascension through nihilism is the ANE ethos. Rejecting structural and aesthetic norms within club and dance music is the first step to musical freedom and I want to be the platform that gives young artists this opportunity.”

Angels Never Expire 001 drops on February 1. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. True North – ‘REZ’

02. Superficie – ‘Extreme’

03. Object Blue – ‘Forgiveness Is A Pearl In Hand’

04. De Grandi – ‘Vacuum’

05. Mistareez – ‘SMPHTHT’

06. Nicky Real Touch – ‘It’s Real Irritating, I Can’t Take It’

07. Lemonick – ‘Stratos Space Dub’

08. Nara – ‘Tea Pot’

