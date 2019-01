Their 2017 track ‘IFTLOYL’ accompanied the Belgian designer’s S/S19 collection.

Bristolian techno duo Giant Swan were featured in fashion designer Raf Simons’ catwalk show at Paris Men’s Fashion week earlier this week.

The duo’s 2017 Timedance release ‘IFTLOYL’ was chosen to accompany the designer’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection – head over to the Raf Simon’s website to watch the show and hear the track now.

