Watch the frosty new video for KEY! & Kenny Beats ‘Love On Ice’

A suitably cold visual for one of our favourite tracks of last year.

KEY! & Kenny Beats ‘Love On Ice’ was one of our favourite songs of 2018, featuring KEY!’s charismatic delivery and a beat that we described as sounding like “an easy listening rework of an Italians Do It Better 12”.

Last night (January 14) a frosty new visual for the track arrived. The video shows KEY! and fellow ATL-native 6LACK dealing with relationship problems in a suitably cold way – check it out below.

Last year, KEY! & Kenny Beats released their collaborative project 777 featuring ‘Love On Ice’, which is available to stream and download now.

