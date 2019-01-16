Shanti Celeste teams up with Hodge for collaborative 12″ Soba Dance

Bristolians unite!

Fellow Bristolians Shanti Celeste and Hodge have joined forces on Soba Dance, a collaborative 12″ that arrives on Peach Discs next month.

The three-track project is the label’s first release of the year and marks Shanti Celeste’s first appearance on her own imprint since 2017’s PARTY001. Listen to the propulsive title track below.

<a href="http://peachdiscs.bandcamp.com/album/soba-dance">Soba Dance by Shanti Celeste & Hodge</a>

Soba Dance arrives on February 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art (designed by Shanti Celeste and Peach Discs’ new co-owner Gramrcy) tracklist, and re-visit Shanti Celeste’s breathtaking FACT mix, below.

Tracklist

01. ‘Soba Dance’

02. ‘Alula’

03. ‘Pips’

