Shanti Celeste teams up with Hodge for collaborative 12″ Soba Dance

By , Jan 16 2019

Photograph by: Nic Kane

Bristolians unite!

Fellow Bristolians Shanti Celeste and Hodge have joined forces on Soba Dance, a collaborative 12″ that arrives on Peach Discs next month.

The three-track project is the label’s first release of the year and marks Shanti Celeste’s first appearance on her own imprint since 2017’s PARTY001. Listen to the propulsive title track below.

Soba Dance arrives on February 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art  (designed by Shanti Celeste and Peach Discs’ new co-owner Gramrcy) tracklist, and re-visit Shanti Celeste’s breathtaking FACT mix, below.

Tracklist

01. ‘Soba Dance’
02. ‘Alula’
03. ‘Pips’

