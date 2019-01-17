Bandcamp to open record shop and performance space in Oakland

By , Jan 17 2019
Bandcamp

Featuring a selection of the 5 million records available on the site.

Online music vendor Bandcamp will open a record shop and performance space next month. The brick and mortar location will be open for business on February 1 in Oakland, California.

“We’re thrilled to join the thriving Oakland arts community that includes artists and labels like The SeshenJay Stonen5MD, and Slumberland Records“, says Bandcamp. “We’re also partnering with amazing local organizations like Oakland School for the Arts, Bay Area Girls Rock Camp, and Transgender Law Center to throw music-focused community events.”

The store will celebrate its opening night with an all-ages party featuring Bells AtlasSol DevelopmentQueens D. Light, Jazz on the Sidewalk, and MJ’s Brass Boppers.

Read next: All the weird, innovative and dystopian new audio tech we’ll be using in 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

11 releases handpicked by FACT to buy today on Bandcamp

Aug 4 2017

11 releases handpicked by FACT to buy today on Bandcamp
Bandcamp will donate this Friday’s profits to the Transgender Law Center

Jul 31 2017

Bandcamp announces flash-fundraiser for trans rights

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy