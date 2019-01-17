Bandcamp to open record shop and performance space in Oakland

Featuring a selection of the 5 million records available on the site.

Online music vendor Bandcamp will open a record shop and performance space next month. The brick and mortar location will be open for business on February 1 in Oakland, California.

“We’re thrilled to join the thriving Oakland arts community that includes artists and labels like The Seshen, Jay Stone, n5MD, and Slumberland Records“, says Bandcamp. “We’re also partnering with amazing local organizations like Oakland School for the Arts, Bay Area Girls Rock Camp, and Transgender Law Center to throw music-focused community events.”

The store will celebrate its opening night with an all-ages party featuring Bells Atlas, Sol Development, Queens D. Light, Jazz on the Sidewalk, and MJ’s Brass Boppers.

