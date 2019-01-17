Fennesz to release stripped-back album Agora on Touch

“It was all done on headphones”, says Fennesz, “which was rather a frustrating situation at first but later on it felt like back in the day when I produced my first records in the 1990s.” Listen to ‘Umbrella’, a medley of all four tracks from the release, below.

<a href="http://fenneszreleases.bandcamp.com/track/umbrella">Umbrella by Fennesz</a>

The relocation contributed to the album’s stripped-back sound. “I used very minimal equipment”, he explains. “I didn’t even have the courage to plug in all the gear and instruments which were at my disposal. I just used what was to hand.”

Agora arrives on March 29 via Touch. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘In My Room’

02. ‘Rainfall’

03. ‘Agora’

04. ‘We Trigger the Sun’

