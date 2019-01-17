Fennesz to release stripped-back album Agora on Touch

By , Jan 17 2019

Photograph by: John Twells

The artist’s latest LP was made on headphones with minimal equipment.

Christian Fennesz will release his seventh full-length album as Fennesz this March on London label Touch. According to the artist, Agora was recorded after he had temporarily lost a proper studio workspace and had to relocate to a small bedroom in his flat.

“It was all done on headphones”, says Fennesz,  “which was rather a frustrating situation at first but later on it felt like back in the day when I produced my first records in the 1990s.” Listen to ‘Umbrella’, a medley of all four tracks from the release, below.

The relocation contributed to the album’s stripped-back sound. “I used very minimal equipment”, he explains. “I didn’t even have the courage to plug in all the gear and instruments which were at my disposal. I just used what was to hand.”

Agora arrives on March 29 via Touch. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘In My Room’
02. ‘Rainfall’
03. ‘Agora’
04. ‘We Trigger the Sun’

Read next: The best ambient of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Istanbul sound artist Ipek Gorgun knows our search for meaning manifests in all we do

Sep 12 2018

FACT Rated: Ipek Gorgun
Malmö’s Intonal is a celebration of fringe music that brings the city together

May 11 2018

Malmö's Intonal is a celebration of fringe music that brings...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy