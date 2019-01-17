Little Simz returns with new album Grey Area

Listen to a new track, ‘Selfish’, featuring Cleo Sol, now.

Little Simz will release her third full-length album, Grey Area, this March via her own label, Age 101.

The UK hip-hop artist has shared a new track, ‘Selfish’ to accompany the announcement, following previously released cuts from the album ‘101FM’, ‘Offence’ and ‘Boss’. Listen to the track, which features west London singer-songwriter Cleo Sol, now.

The album follows collaborations with Gorillaz and Ab-Soul and is the hip-hop artist’s first full-length since the 2016 album Stillness In Wonderland.

Grey Area drops on March 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork below.

Read next: The best UK rap of 2018