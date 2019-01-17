Little Simz returns with new album Grey Area

By , Jan 17 2019
Grey Area

Photograph by: Tam Cader

Listen to a new track, ‘Selfish’, featuring Cleo Sol, now.

Little Simz will release her third full-length album, Grey Area, this March via her own label, Age 101.

The UK hip-hop artist has shared a new track, ‘Selfish’ to accompany the announcement, following previously released cuts from the album ‘101FM’, ‘Offence’ and ‘Boss’. Listen to the track, which features west London singer-songwriter Cleo Sol, now.

The album follows collaborations with Gorillaz and Ab-Soul and is the hip-hop artist’s first full-length since the 2016 album Stillness In Wonderland.

Grey Area drops on March 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork below.

Read next: The best UK rap of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The best UK rap of 2018

Dec 5 2018

The best UK rap of 2018
Little Simz drops new track ‘Offence’

Sep 18 2018

Little Simz drops new track 'Offence'

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy