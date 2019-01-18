Gunnar Haslam to present modular synth workshop series in Brooklyn

The series will offer a basic working understanding of modular synthesizers.

Let’s be honest here for a moment: modular synthesis is pretty damn confusing to almost anyone without a good working knowledge of modular synthesis. So how do you acquire that knowledge? Well, YouTube tutorials are a good start, but for some of us, seeing the process in person is just that little bit more memorable.

Thankfully, the modular gurus at Brooklyn’s Control synth store have finally kicked off a workshop series for those of us desperate to know more. Entitled “La Synthèse Humaine”, the series will be run by Control staffer Chris Miller, who’s better known as NYC techno don Gunnar Haslam.

There are three parts: “Waveforms and Oscillations” on February 12; “Processing and Modulation” on February 26; and “…All Under Voltage Control” on March 12.

Tickets are available for the first workshop now, and the price ranges from $5 to $35 depending on how much you feel able to contribute.

