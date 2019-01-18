Stream James Blake’s new album Assume Form

By , Jan 18 2019
Assume Form

It’s finally here.

James Blake has released his fourth studio album.

Assume Form features Travis Scott, Moses Sumney, Metro Boomin, ROSALÍA and Andre 3000, and follows the previously released singles ‘Don’t Miss It’, ‘Mile High’ and ‘Lullaby For My Insomniac’.

Check out the Assume Form album artwork and final tracklist below.

Assume Form

Tracklist:

01. ‘Assume Form’
02. ‘Mile High’ [Feat. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin]
03. ‘Tell Them’ [Feat. Moses Sumney & Metro Boomin]
04. ‘Into The Red’
05. ‘Barefoot In The Park’ [Feat. ROSALÍA]
06. ‘Can’t Believe The Way We Flow’
07. ‘Are You In Love?’
08. ‘Where’s The Catch?’[Feat. André 3000]
09. ‘I’ll Come Too’
10. ‘Power On’
11. ‘Don’t Miss It’
12. ‘Lullaby For My Insomniac’

