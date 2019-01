Featuring Travis Scott, Young Thug and Gunna.

Future has dropped his new album, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD. The 20-track release features Travis Scott, Young Thug and Gunna, and includes the previously released tracks ‘Crushed Up’ and ‘Jumpin On A Jet’.

The WIZRD follows the hip-hop artist’s 2017 studio albums FUTURE and HNDRXX, as well as the mixtapes BEASTMODE 2 and WRLD on Drugs with Juice WRLD.

Check out the album artwork below.

