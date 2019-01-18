Thom Yorke, Low Jack and Mars89 played at Virgil Abloh’s new club night

By , Jan 18 2019
SOUND DESIGN

Japanese designer Jun Takahashi curated the first event of a new “global club night series”.

Thom Yorke, Low Jack and Mars89 were just some of the artists to play at the inaugural edition of Virgil Abloh’s new club night, SOUND DESIGN.

Described by the OFF WHITE designer as “a global club night series i have always wanted to do”, the first instalment took place during Paris Men’s Fashion Week at Parisian club Concrete and was curated by Undercover designer Jun Takahashi.

 

@thomyorke opening set for “SOUND DESIGN“ c/o Jun Takahashi & i

Other notable artists on the varied lineup included UK producer Zomby, GHE20GOTH1K co-founder Venus X and performances from the designers themselves. Check out the full lineup below.

