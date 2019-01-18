Threads Radio to open in London and Berlin

The station will broadcast out of Tottenham venue The Cause.

Threads Radio, a new radio station for London, will begin broadcasting next week on January 21, reports Resident Advisor. A sister radio station, Threads*, is also set to open in Berlin.

The station, which will be based in independent Tottenham venue The Cause, will feature “a unique selection of underground, cutting-edge music”, as well as “a range of socially and politically-focused talk-based content”. Partners include charity The Hospice Biographers and Bubble Club, an accessible party for and by people with learning disabilities.

Threads’ opening party takes place on January 24 at The Cause, featuring opening party will take place on January 24 and will feature “an array of talent ranging from live experimental electronics through to spoken word, punk, stand-up comedy”, as well as South Indian-inspired food from Dosa Dons. For more details, check out the Facebook event.

Read next: The best mixes of 2018