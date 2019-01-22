Apparat returns with his first album in six years, LP5

Watch the kaleidoscopic video for lead track ‘Dawan’ now.

Apparat, aka Sascha Ring, will return this March with his first studio album in six years, LP5. The album is his first solo release since 2013’s Krieg und Frieden (Music for Theatre), though in that time he recorded two albums with Moderat, the trio he founded with Modeselektor’s Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary.

Ring explains that it was only due to this collaboration that he felt able to return to his Apparat moniker, “I was only able to make the record this way because Moderat exists”, he says.

“Having a huge stage with Moderat gave me a setting for grand gestures and meant I could unburden Apparat from these aspirations”, Ring explains. “I don’t have to write big pop hymns here; I can just immerse myself in the details and the structures.”

The album sees the producer collaborating with cellist Philipp Thimm, and incorporates trombone, trumpet and saxophone, a harp, a double bass and other strings.

LP5 arrives on March 22 via Mute and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Apparat will also tour Europe in support of the album, with two UK dates at Brighton’s Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts on April 26 and London’s Barbican on April 27. Full details below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Voi_Do’

02. ‘Dawan’

03. ‘Laminar Flow’

04. ‘Heroist’

05. ‘Means Of Entry’

06. ‘Brandenburg’

07. ‘Caronte’

08. ‘Eq_Break’

09. ‘Outlier’

10. ‘In Gravitas’

Apparat Live Tour 2019:

April 3 – Prague @ Spectaculare festival – NEW

April 5 – Naples @ Teatro Acacia

April 6 – Bologna @ Estragon

April 7 – Milano @ Alcatraz

April 10 – Riga @ Palladium

April 11 – Vilnius @ Loftas Art Factory

April 12 – Kiev @ Film Studios

April 16 – München @ Alte Kongresshalle

April 17 – Paris @ La Gaite Lyrique – SOLD OUT

April 18 – Hamburg @ Kampnagel

April 19 – Rotterdam @ Motel Mozaique

April 20 – Amsterdam @ Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ

April 23 – Leipzig @ Täubchenthal

April 26 – Brighton @ Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

April 27 – London @ Barbican

April 28 – Brussels @ AB

May 3 – Llubljana @ Kino Šiška

May 4 – Krems @ Donau Festival

May 10 – Berlin @ Tempodrom

May 17 – Moscow @ Izvestia Hall – RESCHEDULED

May 18 – St. Petersburg @ Aurora

May 30 – Barcelona @ Primavera Sound Festival

Jun 22 – Katowise @ Tauron Nowa Muzyka

July 26 – Lugano @ Roam Festival

August 10 – Basel @ Kaserne Open Air

