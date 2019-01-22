Jayda G announces debut album Significant Changes on Ninja Tune

Listen to the lead single ‘Leave Room 2 Breathe’ now.

Jayda G will release her debut album, Significant Changes, this March on Ninja Tune.

The album follows a string of EPs released on labels such as 1080p, DJ Fettburger’s Freakout Cult and the producer’s own imprint, JMG Recordings. Listen to the lead single ‘Leave Room 2 Breathe’, featuring frequent collaborator Alexa Dash, now.

<a href="http://jaydag.bandcamp.com/album/significant-changes">Significant Changes by Jayda G</a>

In 2018 Jayda G completed a masters in Environmental Toxicology and the title of her debut is derived from her final thesis. “I’m trying to bring my two worlds together”, explains the producer.

“I don’t know if people in the electronic music world will want to talk about the environment but I think I should try! I think it’s our duty to use a platform like this in a positive way, that’s our social responsibility.”

Significant Changes will be released on March 22 via Ninja Tune and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Unifying the Center (Abstract)’

02. ‘Renewal (Hyla Mix)’

03. ‘Stanley’s Get Down (No Parking on the DF)’

04. ‘Leave Room 2 Breathe’ [Feat. Alexa Dash]

05. ‘Orca’s Reprise’

06. ‘Missy Knows What’s Up’

07. ‘Sunshine in the Valley’ [Feat. Alexa Dash]

08. ‘Move to the Front (Disco Mix)’

09. ‘Conclusion’

Read next: Deep Inside – The best house and techno of 2018