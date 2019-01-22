Shapednoise collaborates with Japanese designer Julius on new collection [ DIVIDED; ]

By , Jan 22 2019
Shapednoise

Photograph by: Press

A collection summarizing the history of noise music.

Noise artist Shapednoise has collaborated with avant-garde designer Julius on a new collection for Fall/Winter 2019. [ DIVIDED; ] features music from Shapednoise and ’80s industrial pioneer Maurizio Bianchi.

The collection summarizes the history of noise music and was influenced by “hardcore fetishism” and the cyber-punk aesthetic of  Shinya Tsukamoto’s classic body horror Tetsuo: The Iron Man.

The collection also features a series of Shapednoise t-shirts which you can check out below. For more details, head over to the JULIUS website.

Read next:  For Club Use Only – Best of 2018

+

