Noise artist Shapednoise has collaborated with avant-garde designer Julius on a new collection for Fall/Winter 2019. [ DIVIDED; ] features music from Shapednoise and ’80s industrial pioneer Maurizio Bianchi.

The collection summarizes the history of noise music and was influenced by “hardcore fetishism” and the cyber-punk aesthetic of Shinya Tsukamoto’s classic body horror Tetsuo: The Iron Man.

The collection also features a series of Shapednoise t-shirts which you can check out below. For more details, head over to the JULIUS website.

